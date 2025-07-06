Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $129.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

