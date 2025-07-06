Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) SVP Sells $23,411.16 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $23,411.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,068.08. This trade represents a 16.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jolanda Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $27,213.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

MIRM opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,795,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.