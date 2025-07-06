Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $77.24 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

