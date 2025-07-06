Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

