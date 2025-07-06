Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $582,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

