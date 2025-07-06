Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.50 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

