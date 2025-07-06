Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,282,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.