Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,355 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

