McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.