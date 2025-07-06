McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $135.58 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

