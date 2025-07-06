McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $333,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average is $401.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

