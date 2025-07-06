McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Amundi raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,207,000.

IVW stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

