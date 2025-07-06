McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,126 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.