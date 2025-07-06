McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,371 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

