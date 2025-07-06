Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC PRD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mastercraft Boat to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Mastercraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercraft Boat has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercraft Boat’s peers have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercraft Boat -2.46% 3.34% 2.11% Mastercraft Boat Competitors -41.53% -78.87% -10.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercraft Boat and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercraft Boat 0 5 2 0 2.29 Mastercraft Boat Competitors 120 1000 1904 58 2.62

Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies have a potential upside of 54.01%. Given Mastercraft Boat’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercraft Boat has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastercraft Boat and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercraft Boat $366.59 million $7.80 million -51.54 Mastercraft Boat Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.69 million -36.66

Mastercraft Boat’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mastercraft Boat. Mastercraft Boat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mastercraft Boat peers beat Mastercraft Boat on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating. Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee.

