Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.50.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Mastercard stock opened at $566.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,118,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

