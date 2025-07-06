Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 240 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $14,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 250,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,548,546. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $119,940.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39.

On Friday, May 9th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 224 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $13,446.72.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:ESNT opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.01. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.34.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 57.29% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Essent Group by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

