Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

