Maj Invest Holding A S Has $194.08 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,777 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 7.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $194,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Elevance Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $348.92 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

