Maj Invest Holding A S Has $133.62 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,197 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 4.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.25% of Newmont worth $133,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.3%

NEM stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.