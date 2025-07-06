Maj Invest Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 64,690 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $170,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.