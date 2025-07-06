Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $61,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after buying an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 910.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,773,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 484,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.