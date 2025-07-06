Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $420.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $420.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of MDGL opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $377.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of -1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,950,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

