Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

