Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.64. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

