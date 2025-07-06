Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $764,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.57.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

