Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 147.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 1,992.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

