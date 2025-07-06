Leisure Stocks To Research – July 6th

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Airbnb, Norwegian Cruise Line, Apollo Global Management, Pool, and Viking are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation—think hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and sports venues. Because their revenues depend heavily on consumer discretionary spending and overall economic health, leisure stocks tend to be more cyclical and sensitive to shifts in consumer confidence. Investors often include them for growth exposure tied to travel, tourism and entertainment trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. 20,052,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,242,025. Carnival has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL traded up $8.00 on Friday, hitting $334.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,346. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $334.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,851. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

NCLH traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.73. 1,402,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,430. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $301.55. 522,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. Pool has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.65 and a 200-day moving average of $321.45.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Viking stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. Viking has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

