Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.