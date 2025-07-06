Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.4%

Intel stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.