Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 147.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

