Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FIL Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 653,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,585,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

