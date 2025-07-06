Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $15.69 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

