Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

