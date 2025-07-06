Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

