LB Partners LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. AppLovin accounts for about 0.5% of LB Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.85.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $340.24 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.03.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,194.60. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.