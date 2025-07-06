Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$72.84 and last traded at C$72.84. 621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.00.

Konami Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.81.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

