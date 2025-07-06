kneat.com (OTC:KSIOF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 6,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

