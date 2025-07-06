KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.0%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

