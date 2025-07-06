Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Shares of AIG opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

