Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

