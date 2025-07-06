Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Kesko Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.48.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
