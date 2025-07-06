Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $94,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

