Johnson Controls International (JCI) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Johnson Controls International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 Johnson Controls International Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus price target of $97.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Johnson Controls International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion $1.71 billion 28.41 Johnson Controls International Competitors $4.90 billion $297.37 million -13.25

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Johnson Controls International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% Johnson Controls International Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

