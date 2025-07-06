Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $719.15 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $720.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.82. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

