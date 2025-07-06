Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,643 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 284.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.