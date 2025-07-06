Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.62 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.