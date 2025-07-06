iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IJK opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.