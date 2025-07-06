iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

