iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Bush Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

IVW stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

