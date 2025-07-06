iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $440,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 90,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $428.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $428.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.